Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 79,114.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

