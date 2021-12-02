Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

