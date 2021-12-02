Comerica Bank Takes $891,000 Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

