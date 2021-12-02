Comerica Bank Takes $951,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camtek stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
