Comerica Bank Takes $951,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.