Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

