Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Cut to $62.86 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.86 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $69.97.

CBSH stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

