Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

