Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. 71,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,260,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
