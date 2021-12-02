Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. 71,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,260,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

