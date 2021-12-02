Comparing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85 TrueCar 0 4 1 0 2.20

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.76%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 101.94%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 19.52 $20.45 million N/A N/A TrueCar $278.68 million 1.12 $76.54 million $0.63 5.17

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67% TrueCar 26.21% -8.31% -6.98%

Summary

TrueCar beats DoubleVerify on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

