Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Robert S. Lehman Sells 127,000 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COMP opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Compass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

