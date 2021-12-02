Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.54 and last traded at $77.68. 43,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,721,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,256,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

