Connectome Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Connectome has a market capitalization of $132,120.08 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

