Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

