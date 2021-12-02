ContraFect Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,945 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the average volume of 134 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

