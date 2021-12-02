Contrasting Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Agenus alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agenus currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.13%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.66%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 8.68 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -24.83 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 36.32 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -3.33

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agenus beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.