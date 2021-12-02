Contrasting Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.86%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 53.32%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 10.69 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -106.50 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

