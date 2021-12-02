Contrasting Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) & Its Competitors

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 330 1301 2237 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.60 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 20.56

Bionik Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories rivals beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.