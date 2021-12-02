CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CorMedix worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 17.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $4.89 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.