Cortex Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $38.41 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,097,378 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

