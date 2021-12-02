Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,972 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cosan by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cosan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.