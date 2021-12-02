Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Decreased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

