CoTrader Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,864.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.