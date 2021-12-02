Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 520

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 445.40 ($5.82) on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 504.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -256.89.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.