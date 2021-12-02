Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $280.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $193.94 and last traded at $193.94, with a volume of 15350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.66.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.18.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $201,889,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,829,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

