Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 36,273 Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 80,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 319,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 250,794 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

