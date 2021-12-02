Credit Suisse AG Has $217,000 Position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EMDV stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

