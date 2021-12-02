Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

