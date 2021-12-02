Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 1,907 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

