Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,291 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 151,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

