Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,526 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

