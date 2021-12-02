Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,566 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 69.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

