Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

