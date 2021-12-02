Crew Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

