CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 368,023 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $49.14.
CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
