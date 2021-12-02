CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 368,023 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $49.14.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CRH by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CRH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 27.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

