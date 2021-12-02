CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.71

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.71 and last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 1398780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.27.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

