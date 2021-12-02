Critical Comparison: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QCR and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.39%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than QCR.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. QCR pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 29.33% 14.78% 1.59% First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QCR and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.70 $60.58 million $5.64 9.60 First National $41.08 million 3.38 $8.86 million $2.22 10.06

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First National. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

