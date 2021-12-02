Critical Review: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) vs. KT (NYSE:KT)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 KT $20.28 billion 0.30 $560.71 million $1.69 7.46

KT has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KT beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

