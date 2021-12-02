Critical Survey: Tapinator (TAPM) versus Its Peers

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tapinator to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tapinator and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 791 1001 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Tapinator’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 25.56 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.62

Tapinator’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tapinator rivals beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

