CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.5-412.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.06 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

CRWD traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.09. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.61.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

