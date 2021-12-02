CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average is $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.