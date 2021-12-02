Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

