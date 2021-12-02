Crown Price Tops $0.0572 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.57 or 0.00997556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00261881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00033663 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,551,254 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

