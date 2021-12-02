Crypton (CRP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,213.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Crypton has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $40,213.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,266,437 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

