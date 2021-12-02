CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $57.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CUBE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 3,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 900,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

