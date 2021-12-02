Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $115,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 269,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $14.12 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

