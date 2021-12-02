Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $77,000 in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDSN stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

