Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,654 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resonant were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

RESN stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

