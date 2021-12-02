Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,278 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,278 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4,218.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 170.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 327,913 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 58.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 259,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

