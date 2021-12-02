Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 94,961 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,961 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 265,752 shares of company stock valued at $306,283. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

