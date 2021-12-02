Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PANL opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

